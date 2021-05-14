Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Issued By Wedbush

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 2,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,284. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,626,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

