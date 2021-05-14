Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TESSCO Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,896. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.18. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

