Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vroom, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of VRM stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,242. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,991.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

