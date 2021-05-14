Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Western Bank Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.73.

CWB opened at C$34.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.55. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$19.15 and a twelve month high of C$35.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

