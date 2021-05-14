Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Issued By Barrington Research

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of CNK opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.