Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

RBA stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

