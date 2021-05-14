Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.