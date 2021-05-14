Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Achilles Therapeutics plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $413,000.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.