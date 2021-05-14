Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

BEAM stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $126.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

