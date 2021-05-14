Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charlotte’s Web in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charlotte’s Web’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.98 million.

