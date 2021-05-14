Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for SmileDirectClub, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmileDirectClub in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.