Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Lifted by Truist Securiti

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $49.87 on Friday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

