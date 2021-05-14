Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.18.

TSE:CWX opened at C$8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$680.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.03.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.95%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

