Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.71.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$6.00 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.21 million and a PE ratio of 4.84.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.10%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

