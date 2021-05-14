Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Reduced by Analyst

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on DXT. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.71.

DXT stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$389.21 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.04. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.10%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

