Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Raised by Analyst

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $103.02.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

