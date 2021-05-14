Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mack-Cali Realty Co. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mack-Cali Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of CLI opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after acquiring an additional 858,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 361,737 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 146,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.