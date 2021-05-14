Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Increased by Analyst

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBA. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.41 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

