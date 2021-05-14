Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

NYSE RY opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after buying an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after buying an additional 1,893,207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.