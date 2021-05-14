Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SFL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

SFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SFL by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of SFL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 24.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

