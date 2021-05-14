Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Reduced by William Blair

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signify Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

SGFY stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

