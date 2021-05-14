Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

SFM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after buying an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $28,997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after buying an additional 1,091,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

