Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

STRO opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $868.31 million, a PE ratio of -209.22 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

