Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Decreased by Analyst

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $873.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

