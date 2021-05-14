Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Increased by Piper Sandler

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STKS. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $353.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

