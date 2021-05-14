Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Lifted by Analyst

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$888.59 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$3.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

