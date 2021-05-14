Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Boosted by Analyst

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. 8,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Malvern Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.