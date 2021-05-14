Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Issued By National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNW. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$18.34 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$13.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

