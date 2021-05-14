Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

NYSE:GPN opened at $196.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

