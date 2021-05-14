Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

