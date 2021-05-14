Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $139.27 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

