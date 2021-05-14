Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Cut by Northcoast Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

NYSE:RBA opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 354,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 278.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75,371 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 112,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

