Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Reduced by Northcoast Research (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$74.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 39.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

