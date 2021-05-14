Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Raised by Analyst

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&W Seed in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 13.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

