Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Boosted by B. Riley

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The RMR Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

RMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

RMR opened at $39.01 on Friday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Boston Partners grew its position in The RMR Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The RMR Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

