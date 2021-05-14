Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

