Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

NYSE TREX opened at $101.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.13. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,054 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

