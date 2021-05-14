Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,935. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

