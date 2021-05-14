Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Custom Truck One Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,777. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35).

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

