QANplatform (QARK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,739.00

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar. QANplatform has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $10,739.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00095941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $591.86 or 0.01188155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00066968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00115791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00063530 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.