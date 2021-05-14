QASH (QASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $707,966.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $36.51 million and approximately $707,966.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00090171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.21 or 0.01184386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00068633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00113923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00063403 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

