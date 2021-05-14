Qcash (QC) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.59 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $69.59 million and approximately $1.44 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00084960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00614727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00236844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.12 or 0.01105589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.39 or 0.01195805 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.