QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.82

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.82 and traded as high as $48.19. QCR shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 55,063 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get QCR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $741.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in QCR by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in QCR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QCR by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.