QLC Chain (QLC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $696,504.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $696,504.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

