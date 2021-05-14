QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches One Day Volume of $885,470.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $17.00 million and $885,470.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

