QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $62.86. 10,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -169.86 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.