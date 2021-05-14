Qtum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $990.63 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Qtum has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $990.63 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.60 or 0.00043356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 138.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001381 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,400,253 coins and its circulating supply is 98,366,450 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

