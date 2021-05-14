Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $22.27 or 0.00044101 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $1.37 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,398,455 coins and its circulating supply is 98,364,652 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

