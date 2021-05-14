Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CEO Purchases $111,548.00 in Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CEO J Joel Quadracci bought 35,300 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quad/Graphics stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 10,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $197.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,247 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92,986 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

