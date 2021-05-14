Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CEO Purchases $111,548.00 in Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CEO J Joel Quadracci bought 35,300 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Quad/Graphics stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 10,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $197.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.07.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.
About Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
