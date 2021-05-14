Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Up 10.8%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s share price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 34,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,105,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $13,941,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $10,165,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $723,000.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

